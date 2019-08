Speech to Text for Two Honkers named All-Stars

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up á the northwoods league announced today it's postseason allástar team and two rochester honkers make the list. shortstop á evan berkey á leads the team with a .351 batting average and keon taylor has recorded 12 saves this season with 44 strikeouts in just over 27 innings. congrats to