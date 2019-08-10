Speech to Text for CTK: Iowa Hawkeyes

longer do we have to wait??? not much longer á it's going to be here before you know it. since high school practice don't start until monday á we're counting down the days until the start of the iowa hawkeyes 20á19 campaign./// it was kids day at kinnick this afternoon as the hawkeyes practiced in front of a crowd á with 21 days left until miami of ohio comes to town. practice wasn't taken lightly though as big shoes have to be filled this year without a key group of players that either graduated or left for the ná fál. during yesterday's media á head coach kirk ferentz says the rebuilding process is something that you have to expect to deal with year after year á but nothing has changed this year as they hope to be a championship winning football team. so far á he likes what he has seen out of the team since the outback bowl./// you know you start over from scratch in january that's never going to change. certainly in college football high school football you're going to have change over in your roster and the nfl is kind of the same way so really what it's all about is the challenges of filling some voids of really good players good leaders and create opportunities for players. as we countdown the days to kickoff á it all leads up to káiámát news three's pigskin previiew á featuring over 30 area teams airing in primetime on august 24th at seven o'clock. you don't want to miss it.///