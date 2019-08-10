Speech to Text for Biden Talks to George's Mom

brought nearly all the democratic presidential hopefuls to clear lake. george mallet spoke to them all and joins us live outside the surf ballroom... george? i first met joe biden when i was 11 years old. today, we caught up about politics of today. ad libb toss to pkg. cg: joe biden, democratic candidate "it used to be we'd all eat lunch together in the senate dining room. it used to be that we'd got to know one another. it's hard to dislike a man when you know his daughter, his son. you get to know somebody and it's hard to dislike someone. it makes it easier to get things done. " and in a lighter momentááá since this reporter is from delawareááá the former vice president insisted on calling my 89 year old mom at her delaware home to say hello. "hey mom it's joe biden how are you? i'm vvery well thank you. i'm standing here with your son. we're just talking about you happy birthday way in advance here, laughs..... now that is really neat." my mom was delighted to speak with biden. live in clear george mallet, we continue our coverage of the iowa democratic