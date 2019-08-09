Clear

CTK: Forest City Indians

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

meanwhile á we're counting down to kickoff taking us to forest city./// 21 more days or three weeks á however you want to look at it á is how much longer the indians have to wait to take the field under the lights for the season opener. the team has struggled for the past two seasons á suffering 19á straight losses. while the program is young this year á coach moore is optimistic that this group has the goods to lay the foundation for the team that he envisions. for the senior class á they're staying positive and taking it one step at a time with hopes of ending on a good note. just being positive guiding the guys every game every day every week and hopefully we can come out with a few wins this season. i think we're i mean its easier this year of course as a senior since we've been on the offense so i feel better about it. as we countdown the days to kickoff á it all leads up to káiámát news three's pigskin previiew á featuring over 30 area teams airing in primetime on august 24th at seven o'clock. you don't want to miss it./// one team who was
