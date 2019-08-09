Speech to Text for Therapy Dogs at the airport

we've had a lot of political talk today á so lets switch gears for a minute á to puppies. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan brings us a story about a four legged friend who is doing his part in taking care of rochester's visitors. live everyone knows that travel especially by air can sometimes be a little bit stressful but someone who goes by rhett barkley is doing his best to spread smiles, licks, and a little comfort through the terminal. "you're so handsome! he is." this four legged furry friend is rhett barkleyáand he's a certified therapy dog. "after rhett buttler, tall dark and handsome." between finding your gate, making sure you're on time, and waiting in lines, the hustle and bustle of traveling can be tiring. and it's no secret that people fly here to the med city many times for reasons they'd rather not be here for. "all they're thinking about are doctors and their next treatment that's coming and all of the sudden this dog comes in and they engage with the dog and hes fun and loving and soft like a stuffed animal and they just spend time talking to us and the dog and before you know it, the afternoon has gone by and it shifts their day." so rhett and his owners take it upon themselves to ease those nerves "oh he's sweet, i can't wait to get home to mine." but these volunteers say bringing their pup to the airport in their free time does just as much for them as it does for rhett's new found friends. "it changes our day too. you can have a rugged start to the day because we've got family and issues too, and you can set that aside and just come in and talk dog with people." 'such simple things make people so happy" rhett barkley is 10 years old and his owners say they'll be keeping him in the caring tails program for as long as they can. in rochester brooke caring tails is looking for more volunteer therapy dogs. if you're interested, you can head to our website kimt.com and we'll have a link for you there.///