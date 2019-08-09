Keeping up with all the Candidates

Clear

we continue our team coverage of the iowa democratic wing ding in clear lake. there have been fifteen wing dings in iowa. but this year is special á because of the amount of candidates á with more than 20 democratic candidates vying for the presidential nomination. live kimt news 3's isabella basco talked to one voter about this large pool of candidates. she joins us raquel... it was just a couple of hours ago when i was inside wingding listening to candidates... talking to constituents and hearing how excited they are for a new beginning for the democratic party. and one voter says what makes this wingding special is the energy of people who want to see change.xxx linda friedow has been to several iowa wingdings and says even the most informed voter cannot know every candidate off the cuff. "it is hard to keep up with them. in fact, there have been a couple this evening i was not familiar with." super: keeping up with all of the candidates while it is difficult to choose a candidate out of so many.... friedow says she chooses candidates based on the causes she is most passionate about. "it is really hard but i think we each have our own personal things women's rights are one thing, climate change is one thing." one thing is for sure: this election is sure to be memorable for friedow and other voters considering all that could be at stake for the democratic party. raquel... the wing ding tonight was sold out. live in clear lake... ib... kimt news 3.
