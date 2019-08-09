Speech to Text for Wings at Wing Ding

we continue our team coverage of the iowa democratic wing ding in clear lake. and they wouldn't call it a wing ding without plenty of chicken wings. so what does it take to keep everyone's belly full? we sent kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki to find out. nick? xxx raquel all the food at the wing ding is catered by hyá vee's east location in mason city. it takes a lot of planning and preparation to feed the multitudes of political afficionados who have come to cheer on their favorite candidates.xxx "its been a very exciting, very cool job" while catering weddings and parties can be complicated, few events compare to the massive undertaking that is catering the iowa democratic wing ding. "we do probably 3 to four caterings a year that maybe are this level. two thousand people around. so we're not unaccustomed to doing this large of a group." annie thomas, the catering manager for hyávee east, tells me just how much grub it takes to fill up those wing dingers. "57áhundred wings today, probably about 19áhundred pulled pork sandwiches and we have lots of sides. there's a lot that goes into it." according to thomas, they have been planning the logistics of catering the event for the last six months. while serving up tray after tray of delicious vittles, annie is hopeful that she can take a break and check out the political action. "no, i havent seen any of the presidential candidates but i hope to maybe according to thomas, each year that they cater the event they find some way to streamline how they serve this large of a crowd. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. this year's menu was a little different, they decided to go with boneless chicken wings to make things a little easier.///