Speech to Text for Fire Department Training

if your house catches on fire á you depend on your local firefighters to help. kimt news 3's annalise johnson caught up with the rochester fire department training for residential fires today. on the scene the rochester fire department is filling up the training tower with smoke nat: the smoke is mostly water vapor nat: and the window is plexiglass... but the training simulates entering a real house fire. "this is kind of our 90 percent fire that we're focusing on today. just the repetition of going through it. some of the finer points, really just improving on what we're already doing which is already at a high level already." captain caleb feine says these 6 days of fire training are for skills the department uses frequently on calls nat: like searching for and rescuing victims in the thick smoke á and hosing down a fire. "everything we do is based around safety, so you know hitting those fine points insures that we're safe and that we're able to do our job really efficiently and quickly." ráfád let me see what it's like to crawl through smoke in hot á heavy gear... that's me in turn out gear á helping carry out a dummy... and using the hose to put out simulated flames. "did i put it out?" "we have to be good at this and that's really important that we continue to build those skills and not let anything fall between the cracks. we're a very well trained department and this as you saw today, we go through these very quickly because we do it so often." in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. different groups within ráfád go through this kind of training monthly