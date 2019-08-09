Speech to Text for Crops behind the growth curve

it's been a turbulant season when it comes to the weather for farmers. now we're seeing that the corn and soybean crops are behind in their normal growth patterns. the latest uásá dáa crop report for iowa was released monday. it finds that while a good chunk of the corn crop is silking á maturation of the crop is 15 days behind last year. for soybeans á 78 percent of the crop has blossomed and started to set pods á but they are also 15 days behind last year. jordan johanns (joeá hands) is selling sweet corn from her family's farm in mason city á and is hoping to find a happy medium in terms of rain and heat.xxx "humidity raises how fast it grows, and it can't grow without water, so you gotta have both." while our area is currently not in any form of drought á portions of far southern cerro gordo and floyd counties are considered to be abnormally dry. in fact á a large swath of central and eastern iowa are in the same boat. there currently isn't a sign of drought in minnesota á except for areas near duluth and the iron range.///