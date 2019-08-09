Clear

Banning Vaping Indoors

We're checking back in with RPD more than a week after the new law took effect

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 6:22 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Banning Vaping Indoors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another law change minnesotans are adjusting to is the expansion of "the clean indoor air act." the act already bans cigarettes and other nicotine and tobacco products in most indoor spaces. now it's expanding to include eá cigarettes and vaping devices. we spoke with a rochester police officer today who says the department hasn't given out citations so far. if a business owner spots someone vaping indoors á they can ask the person to leave... and if they don't police can get involved and issue a citation. christopher kold smokes and vapes and says he understands why the law is including eá cigarettes. xxx we don't fully understand the health concerns and we shouldn't expose others to it they're
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking rain moving in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Banning Vaping Indoors

Image

Local Group Plans to Attend Gun Forum

Image

Bernie Sanders Interview

Image

Hundreds Cited for Hands-Free Violations

Image

O'Rourke Campaign Holds Moment of Silence

Image

C-Span's Mobile Broadcast Bus

Image

Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

Bridgeport Marina Project

Image

Isabella Basco Live at Wing Ding

Image

Crowd at Wing Ding

Community Events