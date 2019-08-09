Speech to Text for Hundreds Cited for Hands-Free Violations

than a week to get used to the new hands free law. it makes it illegal to hold a phone in your hand while behind the wheel. within the first 36 hours of the new law taking effect á minnnesota troopers say they already stopped more than 160 drivers for violating the new mandate. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is giving us an update on the enforcement. xxx that's right... it's a change for many drivers. you can no longer hold these while behind the wheel... not even to make a phone call. since it went into effect at the beginning of this month... state troopers say they've caught hundreds of people not following the law. xxx sot: i've heard a lot of people that've gotten pulled over. vo:we're now one week into the new hands free law in minnesota. sot: kind of scared me a little knowing that i can get pulled over. vo:under the law... drivers can not hold phones in their hand while behind the wheel. it's also illegal to video call or stream á snapchat á read texts á or use nonánavigation apps while driving. something tate anderson thinks is necessary. sot: it's good for the community, everything about it is good. vo:during the first week of handsáfree. minnesota state patrol issued around 500 citations and warnings. they say most knew about the law and failed to comply. before the new law went into effect... state and local leaders urging people to put down their phones. sot: we want our roadways our users of our roadways to stay safe stay alive and arrive at their destination safely sot: this just needs to become second nature. vo:the minnnesota department of public safety says texting citations increased 30á percent from 2017 to 2018. sam connelly is on his way to work... he believes the new hands free law is working. sot: i've definitely slowed down on texting and driving just cause of the laws. vo: he says it's important for people to keep their eyes on the road. sot: it would make local agencies are also enforcing the new hands free law. here in rochester i spoke to an officer who says they've given out dozens of citations and warnings to people since august 1st. reporting in rochester káiá mát news three./// thank you jeremiah. law enforcement say there is no grace period. if you're pulled over for (not driving hands free you can get a ticketá ranging between 50 to 200ádollars.///