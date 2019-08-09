Speech to Text for C-Span's Mobile Broadcast Bus

course the wing ding is bringing in media from all over the country. cáspan is in mason city and clear lake today showcasing their mobile broadcast bus. the bus includes not only equipment for live broadcasts á but also has educational quizzes and videos about the political system á cáspan history á and even pop culture. katie schrock (shráakk) and her daughter jay toured the bus á and say it can serve as a teaching moment á especially with iowa's important role in national politics.xxx "it does, and that's what i'm trying to show my girls is that iowa has a lot of power when it comes to that primary and we're just getting started." if you missed the bus á it is currently in clear lake á and will head to the iowa state fair in des moines next.///