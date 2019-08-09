Clear

C-Span's Mobile Broadcast Bus

C-Span is in Mason City and Clear Lake today showcasing their mobile broadcast bus.The bus includes not only equipment for live broadcasts , but also has educational quizzes and videos about the political system, C-Span history, and even pop culture.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for C-Span's Mobile Broadcast Bus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

course the wing ding is bringing in media from all over the country. cáspan is in mason city and clear lake today showcasing their mobile broadcast bus. the bus includes not only equipment for live broadcasts á but also has educational quizzes and videos about the political system á cáspan history á and even pop culture. katie schrock (shráakk) and her daughter jay toured the bus á and say it can serve as a teaching moment á especially with iowa's important role in national politics.xxx "it does, and that's what i'm trying to show my girls is that iowa has a lot of power when it comes to that primary and we're just getting started." if you missed the bus á it is currently in clear lake á and will head to the iowa state fair in des moines next.///
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking rain moving in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Banning Vaping Indoors

Image

Local Group Plans to Attend Gun Forum

Image

Bernie Sanders Interview

Image

Hundreds Cited for Hands-Free Violations

Image

O'Rourke Campaign Holds Moment of Silence

Image

C-Span's Mobile Broadcast Bus

Image

Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

Bridgeport Marina Project

Image

Isabella Basco Live at Wing Ding

Image

Crowd at Wing Ding

Community Events