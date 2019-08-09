Clear

Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

The Governor's Pheasant opener is right around the corner. While it's a popular sport, they need more volunteers to help with the event.

rough two months away from the pheasant opener that will take place in austin. while the city gets ready for the big event they could use your help. pull (gunshot( this is a look at last year's pheasant opener. nancy schnable(shá neyábull) with discover austin says they need about a 100 volunteers for the big event. she hopes that austin residents will "that way they can talk more about our community and be part of the special event that we are bringing to this area.its also a great opportunity to show case our community pride and let people know how proud we are of this area and everything that we have for a good quality of life in autin the minnesota governor's pheasant hunting opener next on kimt news three
