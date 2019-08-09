Clear

Isabella Basco Live at Wing Ding

Isabella Basco gives us a preview on who the KIMT News team is working on while at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Isabella Basco Live at Wing Ding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're continuing our team coverage of the iowa democratic wing dingá we're going to send it over to kimt news three's isabella basco who's in the process of interviewing candidiatesá isabella?/// campaign 2020 i am here a few blocks away from the crowds at the surf ballroom. the 16th annual iowa democratic wing ding today is sold out and for good reason. i just talked to some attendees who are excited to get up close and personal with the candidates. because they want to talk about the issues that are important to them. hear from these people at five and six. live in clear lakeá i'm isabella bascoá kimt news three./// thanks isabella.///
