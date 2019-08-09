Speech to Text for Staying safe on the road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and less just over a week agoá the hands free law went into action in minnesota. but being on your phone isn't the only thing you should steer clear of on the road. whitney hoover says her friend died after falling asleep behind the wheel. distracted driving is just one of many things that can be dangerous á which the hands free law is meant to help. but staying alert while driving and wearing your seatbelt in the car are also important to stay safe on the road.xxx just realize you're human. everyone's human. we all are able to fall and i think that's where our strength comes from when we realize how weak we are the minnesota department of public safety reminds people that deviceá free is not necessarily distraction free. from changing the radio á to eating in the car á there are plenty of other distractions that could cause a