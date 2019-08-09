Clear

Staying safe on the road

A week after Minnesota's hands-free law goes into effect, there are still distractions to be aware of on the road

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Staying safe on the road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and less just over a week agoá the hands free law went into action in minnesota. but being on your phone isn't the only thing you should steer clear of on the road. whitney hoover says her friend died after falling asleep behind the wheel. distracted driving is just one of many things that can be dangerous á which the hands free law is meant to help. but staying alert while driving and wearing your seatbelt in the car are also important to stay safe on the road.xxx just realize you're human. everyone's human. we all are able to fall and i think that's where our strength comes from when we realize how weak we are the minnesota department of public safety reminds people that deviceá free is not necessarily distraction free. from changing the radio á to eating in the car á there are plenty of other distractions that could cause a
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking rain moving in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe on the road

Image

Tracking Rain Chances for the Weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain chances return for the weekend

Image

Back to School Block Party

Image

CTK: Crestwood Cadets

Image

CTK: Rockford Warriors

Image

Seeds By Kids

Image

Water quality improvements

Image

Lime Scooters in Rochester: 1 week later

Image

Economic impact of the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding

Community Events