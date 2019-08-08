Speech to Text for CTK: Crestwood Cadets

the coountdown going. raquel á it was beautiful outside today wasn't it? it definitely had that fallá like feel especially this evening while i was in cresco talking to the crestood football team at camp./// only 22 more days until the start of the 20á 19 season. the cadets and clear lake were neckáandá neck in the district last year with crestwood ending up with a six and four record. however á the cadets biggest setback was the loss of reece wilson in week eight with an injury. when i talked to him today á he said that he's grateful to get back out on the field... but..the cadets are now looking for a new way to run the offense á taking some of the weight off of his shoulders á so that he's fresh and ready anytime his name is called in the huddle.xxx it means everything esecially not knowing if i'd get back out here after the injury and to be out there with all of my teammates senior year á excited. we definitely just want to be able to have him get some reps off throw the ball a little bit have him fresh for every down á every time he touches the ball.