Speech to Text for CTK: Rockford Warriors

to kickoff.xxx the collthe college teams have n having their media days this week á but now we begin to turn our attention toward the high school teams with camps and practices getting underway. our first stop today was early this morning at rockford high school./// we're 22 days away from the start of the high school season and the warriors are excited for what's to come. after talking with head coach torian wolf á the approach this season is not going to be any different than that of last year which led the blue and white to the state championship game. camp is underway for rockford this week and there are some obvious obstacles the team needs to overcome like filling the void of quarterback jake staudt. according to the players á they have already accepted this season's challenges.xxx we had a five on five earlier this year and we were a little iffy starting off now coming in here these first two days have been so much better. we've got the same line a lot of guys returning on defense lot of guys returning on offense i think we can do what we did last year or even