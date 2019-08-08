Speech to Text for Seeds By Kids

one 7 year old boy is hoping to make a difference in the lives of many farmers following the floods our area has seen. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now, brooke tell us what this boy is doing? raquel, this 7 year old is wise beyond his years, and is hoping his noná profit will spread kindness... and crops.xxx (piano playing( aanav (ahánuv) jayakar is wise beyond his years... he plays piano, "nat" loves archery "nat" and of course, enjoys joy rides in his car. "nat" but all of these unique things about him are miniscule when you find out what his heart is like. " <"be nice to each other, and be kind." aanav's parents read the news to him and his brother nightly,filtere d of course,á but one story planted a seed in his mind. "we told them the farmers are sad they're losing their daily wages and that made aanav very sad. he has a high level of empathy where if someone is sad, he gets very sad himself. so he told me, mama just because we're happy deosn't mean just because were happy doesn't mean we don't help people who arent." "just because we're happy doesnt mean we dont help others who are not happy." so together, they came up with seeds by kids, a noná profit organization which will run off of donations of money, or seeds that will go straight to local farmers in need. "they give us our food, and veggies, and fruits." "we have an application process online which the farmers can fill out. they will go to farmers who are in most need. the board will meet every so often to decide who should get what. the money will go to farmers so they can get equipment or crops, or anything they need." and as the saying goes, when you're kind to others, it not only changes you... it changes the world. "how does it feel to know that you're going to be helping other people?" right now, aanav's mother is the president of the organization but i'm told that once he turns 18áhe'll go from being just the founder to the president (and founder. thank you brooke. the website seeds by kids will be going live tonight, and that is where you'll be able to make donations. just go to our website kimt.com and look for this story under local news, we'll have that link for you there as soon as their website is