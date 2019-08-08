Clear

Water quality improvements

What local county leaders are doing to make sure the water we use is clean.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Water quality improvements

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we drink it á we swim in it á we use it for hygeine purposes like brushing our teeth and showering. so we want to know our water is a clean as it can be, as part of a state initiative á counties will now be working together to improve water quality. county leaders met today in oronoco to discuss policies for when natural events like flooding impact the quality of water. skip langer attended the meeting and says they're goal is to have safe water for drinkable swimable fishable water available for all people we live in the land of ten thousand lakes county leaders are planning a community survey asking residents for their input on water the
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Crestwood Cadets

Image

CTK: Rockford Warriors

Image

Seeds By Kids

Image

Water quality improvements

Image

Lime Scooters in Rochester: 1 week later

Image

Economic impact of the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding

Image

Highest Ranked Veterans Cemetary in nation

Image

United Way Kicks Off Campaign

Image

Women in Welding

Image

Rochester Shooting Investigation Underway

Community Events