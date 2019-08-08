Clear

Lime Scooters in Rochester: 1 week later

We check in to see if the electric scooters are a success.

continuing coverage of the newest form of transportatio n in rochester. 65 of these lime electric scooters have now been in rochester for a week. they have generated 437 rides á with 287 riders! we found this couple zipping around to thursdays downtown on the scooters. they say they've heard people complaining about the scooters being left in front yards á but overall they're supportive of them.xxx "i think if they can figure out how to make it work and make sure noone is upset about how theyre functioning... it's better than people getting in their cars downtown and driving if they're having a few drinks." the lime scooter pilot program will end on november
