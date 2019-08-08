Speech to Text for Economic impact of the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding

for kimt news three at ten á i'm raquel hellman in for katie lange and george mallet./// with just a little more than year to go until the presidential election á campaign 20á20 is ramping up. in less than 24 hours á most of the large pool of democratic presidential hopefuls will be in clear lake á for the iowa democratic wing ding. as the clear lake community prepares for this historical wing ding á we want to know how it will impact local businesses. kimt news three's nick kruzalnicki is finding out. he joins us live at the surf ballroom á where it will all go down tomorrow á nick?xxx raquel á i'm here at surf ballroom á where 24 hours from now á the wing ding will be wrapping up. there's no doubt the huge influx of people will bring lots of cash to clear lake. the candidates, campaign staff, media and spectators will all be eating in local restaurants and sleeping in local hotels. one particular restaurant is already "i'm just excited to see the people. i know some of them get a little excited with this and it makes a fun event." grant maulsby owns the surf district restaurant, which happens to share a parking lot with the surf ballroom next door. he says when the wing ding comes to town, it's a big money maker. "it is a good night. the last one four years ago when hillary came it was a great night. a little different than years past you know in an election year, so there is a lot more people in town. it kind of effects the dinner crowd, because they take all our parking, but you know, they'll come later after the wing ding." state representative sharon steckman reached out to maulsby to host a preá wing ding party at the surf district. "twelve of the candidates have committed to coming in between 3:30 and 5 tomorrow to do meet and greet, shake hands, talk to people and that will be pretty cool. i'm excited to meet those guys." not only does clear lake get to benefit from being in the national spotlight, maulsby says the caucuses are good for iowa as a whole. "economically i think it has an impact on the whole state because these guys come around, they're in cities earlier i talked to one local hotel, who says that while summer usually keeps them busy, the wing ding definatly has them all booked up through the weekend. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news three./// thank you nick. and you count on kimt news three for complete coverage of the iowa democratic wing ding. we'll have team coverage á kimt news three's george mallet á nick kruzalnicki á and isabella basco will be in clear lake á bringing you the very latest. we have one on one interviews with many of the candidates á including former vice president and frontrunner joe biden. our coverage starts tomorrow morning on daybreak á and continues throughout the entire day./// it