Speech to Text for Highest Ranked Veterans Cemetary in nation

it's where area veterans have been laid to rest since veterans day of 2015... the minnesota state veterans cemetery in preston. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning that the cemetery is receiving the results of their national cemetery compliance review... and the preston site is one of the highest ranked in the country. on the scene nat: sprinkler from perfectly groomed grounds nat: to the organization á professionalis m á and efficiency of the staff... the minnesota state veterans cemetery in preston received a 98% rating in their national cemetery compliance review... tying for the highest rating among the state and tribal cemeteries in the nation. "they all have true empathy. i can't teach that." cemetery administrator robert gross credits teamwork á attention to detail á and the care of the cemetery team for this success. "the natural caring, the understanding why we're here. that is something you either have or you don't have and i can say without a doubt that every single member on this team has that." the preston veterans cemetery is one of only 2 veteran cemeteries in the nation that scored one hundred percent on the gravesite assesment review. that means that of 100 headstones that were sampled, all of them were at the perfect height, distance apart, and 90 degree angle. "that's the toughest requirement per national and per the private group to achieve" "we use a varience between lasers, levels, and string lines." john dollar is a general repair maintenance worker and oversees the placement of the headstones. "you can tell by the scores we got from national, the entire team takes pride in the preston site. all of us either have a friend or family member or both buried out here so its our view that we want to do things right to honor these veterans, what they've done for us." dollar's father has a memory stone here and he has several friends buried here. part of the assessment was a survey of the satisfaction of families with loved one laid to rest on the grounds... the staff say respect for the families and vets is their motivation for keeping a pristine final resting place. "everybody that put on the uniform and their family made sacrifices so it's a very small gesture we can give back but in our eyes it's a significant gesture. we want to make sure we're doing it correct out here for every person we take care of and their families. in preston annalise johnson kimt news 3. the only two points the minnesota state veterans cemetery in preston lost were directly related to winter weather... the cemetery chooses to hold off on the placement of headstones from winter burials until they can do it well when there's less snow and ice. the cemetery will be evaluated again in two or three years. this was its first time being evaluated.