Speech to Text for United Way Kicks Off Campaign

where there's a you á there's a way. that's the motto behind the united way of north central iowa's new 20á19 campaign. this was the scene at the north iowa regional commerce center. partners from across the agency's 8 county region heard stories from people who have been directly impacted by the generosity of the organization á and the programs they support. in fact á one in 5 north iowans used a united way nonáprofit program... according to cáeáo jen arends (errands) á and she says about 40 thousand people in their region are "these are people that are working, that are struggling to pay for rent, to pay for food, to pay for child care. we know that if we don't wrap around them, they'll fall further into poverty and further into despair." the campaign runs until november. we have a link on how to make a donation under this story on our website at kimt dot com.///