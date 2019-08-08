Clear

United Way Kicks Off Campaign

They help many families in Iowa.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for United Way Kicks Off Campaign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

where there's a you á there's a way. that's the motto behind the united way of north central iowa's new 20á19 campaign. this was the scene at the north iowa regional commerce center. partners from across the agency's 8 county region heard stories from people who have been directly impacted by the generosity of the organization á and the programs they support. in fact á one in 5 north iowans used a united way nonáprofit program... according to cáeáo jen arends (errands) á and she says about 40 thousand people in their region are "these are people that are working, that are struggling to pay for rent, to pay for food, to pay for child care. we know that if we don't wrap around them, they'll fall further into poverty and further into despair." the campaign runs until november. we have a link on how to make a donation under this story on our website at kimt dot com.///
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Highest Ranked Veterans Cemetary in nation

Image

United Way Kicks Off Campaign

Image

Women in Welding

Image

Rochester Shooting Investigation Underway

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Lack of local Mental Health Resources

Image

Park Vandalism in Austin

Image

Back To School Supplies Drive

Image

Shooting at Rochester Apartments

Image

Ribbon cutting at Zumbro Ridge

Community Events