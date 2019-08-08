Speech to Text for Women in Welding

retirement...the demand for new workers is on the rise. the nation's aging infrastructure will require the expertise of welders to help rebuild bridges, highways, and buildings. today kimt news three's alex jirgens is introducing us to two women picking up the torch. here at niacc - some women going through the welding program are graduating - and moving on to the next step. women in welding mason city, ia nat sizzle of soldering iron hear that sound? that's the sound of money being made. nichole mcroberts is one of 6 women that went through a 4- week program here at niacc - an opportunity she found through iowa works. nichole mcroberts sheffield, ia "it sounded so good, it was an opportunity that i couldn't pass up." women in welding mason city, ia at first - she was a little nervous. "i didn't know if i was even going to make a regular b down it, but practice, practice, practice. he's like oh, it didn't look too bad." according to the department of labor - women make up less than 5 percent of the welding workforce...but if more women follow in mcroberts' footsteps - that could change. "never thought i'd be in welding, ever. but i think it's right up my alley." teresa godden recently decided to make a change by pursuing welding...and she says her recent graduation from drug court gave her the motivation she needed. teresa godden mason city, ia "it gave me ambition to not quit on it and not give up on it. i gave it a try and it was awesome." women in welding mason city, ia she was even given a job offer from garner based i- m-t during graduation. for those looking to make a career change - theresa has some words of encouragement. "don't give up. keep trying, and do what you love and embrace who are you, it will take you to the top." in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3.