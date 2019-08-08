Speech to Text for Rochester Shooting Investigation Underway

amy...people are saying they're not surprised that there was a shooting but they are surprised it happened inside. police say it happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. shooting latest-lintro-2 a different shooting actually happened at this same apartment complex in april. xxx shooting latest-lpkg-7 shooting latest-lpkg-3 vo:another shooting at the meadows apartment complex. sot: you suspect they might be on some dirt. vo:a 24-year-old man is in critical condition and the community on edge after multiple gunshots rang inside the building. i spoke to a man who didn't want to go on camera and says the area is not safe. sot: for some reason they believe it's more suited to their needs but in reality they just come here to fight. shooting latest-lpkg-6 vo:police arrived on scene around 9:30 last night. authorities say the victim was shot multiple times including his chest. right now no arrest. shooting latest-lpkg-5 sot: we're following up on and interviewing witnesses our crime scene unit responded as well and processed the scene. shooting latest-lpkg-4 vo:as police piece together what happened. residents are urging people to stay away. sot: be aware of neighborhoods like this know there is just more location other places you can go. police say there is no apparent threat to the public and they believe the suspect and victim knew each other. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. / thank you jeremiah. investigators need your help...if you have any information about the shooting - you are urged to contact law enforcement. / lowerthird2line talent