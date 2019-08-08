Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

weather-live-3 high pressure building in will keep the skies clear and the temperatures will run below average. overnight tonight, as skies remain clear and moisture levels fall, lows will tumble into the 40s and low 50s. a taste of fall will be in the air! friday is expected to be mainly cloud- free and highs in the 70s. the weekend will drive in small chances of scattered showers or a thundershower. instability and storm dynamics don't look great, so the weekend is shaping up to be good. questions arrive for next week with a trough digging down into the area which will lead to more below average temperatures. uncertainty remains on which days could see rain or storms, but there looks to be at least a day or two possible. tonight: clear lows: low 50s winds: nw 5-10 mph tomorrow: sunny highs: mid 70s winds: w 5-10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy lows: upper 50s winds: nw 5-10