Speech to Text for Lack of local Mental Health Resources

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is once again at the forefront - after the mass shootings in el paso texas and dayton ohio. communities across the country are struggling to address the issue - inlcuding in our area. in mower county - leaders say more needs to be down to fix what seems to be a broken system. kimt news three sat down with a woman who lost her husband to mental illness. live she joins us live in austin with more - maleeha?xxx maplive:lack of mental health services austin, mn google earth 2018 google mower co law enforcement.jpg amy - i'm here at the mower county law enforcement center - where i talked to the sheriff today about this tough issue mental health and shootings-liveintro-2 everyone i talked to says mental illness is an issue that impacts the entire community. the lack of resources are taking a toll on many.xxx mental health and shootings-pkg-1 mental health and shootings-pkg-2 " i keep telling myself that he is at work." breanna nelson laughs when she thinks about her husband. but that laugh is bittersweet. pete had just celebrated his 34th birthday and breanna says he brought so much joy to her life. nats: " he was so kind, fun and helpful." she says pete never met a stranger. nats: everyone loved him. nats: this is the best picture of him...it show his personality. by looking at these pictures - it seems pete had a zest for life. so when the father of two took his own life less than a month ageo - breanna just couldn't wrap her head around it. nats: "the pete i knew would never do this." but there were warning signs here and there. mental health and shootings-pkg-5 "kind of looking back he kind of became a shell of himself." mental health and shootings-pkg-6 cg: addressing mental health issues/ austin, mn mental health and shootings-pkg-7 thats when she knew she had to help her best friend... it was like pulling teeth to find resources to get pete help. pete was diagnosised as bi-polar and breanna says she tried hard to get him treatment but there werent' many options in mower county. and the sheriff agrees... mental health and shootings-pkg-3 "some of the problems that we are encountering that people that are unable to be treated by the emergency medical system and they are immediately released becauase there isnt a space for them in that setting." mental health and shootings-pkg-4 cg: addressing mental health/ austin, mn and breanna wants her husband's struggle and death - to serve as a reminder to others to get help when they need it. "maybe your not good. maybe you just say how you feel." / mental health and shootings-livetag-2 both breanna and the sheriff says there needs to be more conversations about mental health so communities can work together to bridge the gap and get people the resources they so they don't fall through the crack. reporting live in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / if you or someone is dealing with mental health issues - there are resources that can help. mental health and shootings-tag-2 we'll posting a list of places you can receive help along with this story under local news. /