Park Vandalism in Austin

There's damage to the playground equipment at Northwest Park and Wildwood Park. City officials say it appears that a sledge hammer or some kind of large heavy object destroyed this slide.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

it's a beautiful day to spend at the park. but if you go to two parks in austin - you'll notice something that shouldn't be there. vandalism. water bottles in car-vo-1 park vandalism-vo-3 there's damage to the playground equipment at northwest park and wildwood park. city officials say it appears that a sledge hammer or some kind of large heavy object destoryed this slide. brooke salinas says her kids love to go to the park during the summer - and she wants people to respect public property. / water bottles in car-sot-1 park vandalism-sot-2 "it makes me angry that they are doing that on purpose. its not fair we take our kids to these parks so they can play. now they can play on it and its going to cost the city money." the city says it will cost more than five- thousand dollars to replace the slides. /
