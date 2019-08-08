Speech to Text for Back To School Supplies Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to school supplies can add up quick, especially if you have several kids. some families have a hard time even buying supplies for one student. that's why kimt news 3 is teaming up with first citizens bank and diamond jo casino for this year's giving your best back to school drive. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live from the west location of first citizens bank in mason city, nick? kimt back to school drive-live-2 kimt back to school drive-live-3 how has the drive been going so far? what items do you need the most? - kids pre-k through 12th. - any school supplies accepted - biggest need: wide rule notebooks, folders, colored pencils - donations can be made at any first citizens bank location, diamond jo casino, or kimt studios. also the salvation army headquarters across from menards. - distributed on thursday, august 15th at salvation army, each kid gets a backpack full of supplies. giving your best-grx-2 and if you would like to help some kids get what they need before they go back to school- you can donate school supplies to the kimt news three's back to school supply drive. donations can be dropped off only at our mason city station. and all donations need to be dropped off by august fifteenth thank you from all of us here at kimt news three for your donations. / water bottles in car-vo-2 it's