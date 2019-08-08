Speech to Text for Shooting at Rochester Apartments

shooting follow up-stinger-2 we're continuing our coverage of a shooting in rochester that left a 24-year- old man in critical condition. it happened a little after 9:30 last night at the meadow park apartments. authorities say the victim was shot multiple times including his chest. live kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live with the very latest. jeremiah?xxx shooting follow up-live map-3 raquel...police are still working to investigate what actually happened last night here at the meadow park apartments. shooting follow up-liveintro-2 i've been out here all day talking to people trying to gather information and not many people wanted to talk on camera. they say this area is dangerous and shootings like last night are not surprising.xxx shooting follow up-minipkg-1 shooting follow up-minipkg-3 sot: try to identify who or witnesses and who saw what actually happened. lowerthirdcourtesy:last night police investigate shooting rochester, mn vo:police work through the night trying to piece together what happened at the meadow park apartments. shooting follow up-minipkg-5 right now...a 24-year-old man is in critical condition and the community on edge after multiple gunshots rang inside the building. residents say there are still multiple gun holes in the halls on the third floor. police have not made any arrests. i spoke to someone who didn't want to go on camera. he tells me people in the building are fearful this will happen again. people come here because they know the area and they just want to do things around this location. shooting follow up-livetag-2 police say there is no apparent threat to the public and they believe the suspect and victim knew each other. again this is an ongoing investigation, coming up on kimt news three at 5 you'll hear more from residents about this area. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. / thank you jeremiah, if you have any information on this shooting - you are urged to contact authorities. /