Ribbon cutting at Zumbro Ridge

today - it's an affordable housing option you may not have considered... mobile homes. ribbon cutting-natvo-1 lowerthird2line:affordable housing ribbon cutting rochester, mn today - zumbro ridge estates and other partners who worked to improve the mobile home park cut the ribbon to new units for sale in the neighborhood. the coalition for rochester area housing is loaning 340- thousand dollars to first homes to sell five move-in ready manufactured homes until thirty lots have been filled at zumbro ridge estates. termaine jackson moved into zumrbo ridge estates 4 years ago because his family needed an affordable housing option.xxx ribbon cutting-sot-1 lowerthird2line:termaine jackson zumbro ridge estates resident i was still in high school and ended up having a kid early so me and my girlfriend had to get on our feet and we just came here to zumbro ridge estates we've been here ever since. it was affordable for us at the time and we've both got better jobs now so it's even more affordable but it's definitely a place for other people too impact finance is offering gap loans of up to 5-thousand dollars per unit based on buyer eligibility. zumbro ridge estates is the only resident- owned trailer park in rochester.