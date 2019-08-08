Clear
Stolen ipads returned

Surveillance video helped police track down 13 of 21 ipads stolen from a local school.

Posted By: Helen Starrs

a rochester school gets several iápads stolen, with less than a month until the new school year. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo explains how the "math and science academy" is working to get them back... and shows us exclusive surveillance video that is helping to break the case. school administrator mohamed jama was at work to download new learning apps on the school's ipads... when he found 21 of them missing. so far no word yet on where the remaining eight ipads are... or if the man who stole them is arrested.
