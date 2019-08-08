Clear
Feast celebration receives state grant

This years Feast Grant is receiving some money from the state of Minnesota.

Posted By: Helen Starrs

is an annual market in rochester celebrating local foods from minnesota, iowa, and wisconsin. this is it's fifth year happening and it's going to be bigger and better all thanks to some grant money. the local foods event is getting the grants from the minnesota state arts board. brett olson and susan waughtal (waftal) are helping plan the event and tell us the grant money will allow for live music from area musicians, artáwork from local artists, and a string survey... which looks like this... where people answer questions about food by adding string to the display. olson tells us it's a way to celebrate (everything we have in our own backyard. every once in a while let's really celebrate it and let's really do something different by having farmers how are mucisians come and farmers and foodmakers who are artists come. i like feeling like it's all interconnecte d. feast is
