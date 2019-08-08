Speech to Text for Latest in SE Rochester shooting

news 3's daybreak. today is thursday... august 8áth... and we're starting off with breaking news out of rochester. breaking police are searching for whoever shot a man... critically injuring him. here's where it happened... in the 400 block of 14th street southeast at the "meadow park apartments." this morning, kimt news 3's annalisa pardo is joining us live from the scene with what we know. live tyler & arielleá á there's no word on how the victim is doing this morning, but since late last night police say they've been looking for at least 2 suspects. here's a look at the scene. police say when the call came in, about a dozen officers swarmed the "meadow park apartments." they say the shooting happened on the third floor... seriously injuring a man. we're working to get an update how he's doing now. last night, he was in critical condition. as of now, this is still a very active investigation, as police have a lot to figure out... plus find, and bring in any witnesses and suspects for lt. jim evansonáá 1:05 we're still trying to identify who was a witness to the crime and if there's anyone out there who saw or knows what happened. and if they haven't talked to police then go ahead and contact us." 01:16 police want to stress that in situations like this... any information is helpful. so if you know anything, even if you think it's not a huge detail, contact police anyway. live, annalisa pardo, kimt we're going to keep following this case. we do expect to get more information later this morning when we meet with police at 8:30. stay with us for