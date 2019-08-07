Clear

CTK: UNI Panthers

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

the káiámát sports department is counting down with you the days to kickoff for your favorite team. today was media day for the northrn iowa panthers á taking us to the uni dome in cedar falls as the panthers gear up for later this month.xxx we're 24 days to the start of the season for the uánái panthers where they'll take on the cyclones in ames. the quarterback position is up for grabs and coach farley says that right now á there are two groups of two competing for the starting spot. one of the guys that has the higher hand right now á jared keller á and he says regardless of who walks away with that starting spot á their primary focus right now is just becoming a better unit.xxx just about getting better. we're trying to tighten som things up in our own room and i think just we're just trying to get the offense going and just be better as a group and as an offense
