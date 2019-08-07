Speech to Text for Soccer brings Meadow Park community together

if you build it á they will come. it's a story we first told you about last week. a rochester neighborhood with a passion for soccer á but no place to play. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock joins us now with good news á kaleb á what do you have for us??? george á it's stories like this one that you'll only find on káiámát that reminds you there is some good out there in the world as a neighborhood is rallying together around soccer.xxx i always loved playing soccer and there's not really an area around here to play with people around here. we're used to playing in the streets and that's kind of dangerous. imagine sending your child outside to play soccer in the streets á having near misses with cars. car horn for giovani hernandez á near misses happened far too often. when you guys were playing out in the streets did you guys ever have any near misses with cars. all the time to get the ball and trying to get out of the way before a car comes. for his father á this has been a long time coming. well it's been a while you know like i 've lived here for what three years now about three three and a half years and every time we wanted to play soccer we'd go to a different place so we were waiting for this and now that we have it, we're excited. one other person who is excited to see this happen is abdiákrim hassen á who was a member of the somalian national soccer team á and has sought refuge in the united states. he hopes to establish a rich soccer culture in this neighborhood. i want to give knowledge about soccer, how they play i want to show them the way they play technically you know there are children that cannot run you know but physically also city councilman patrick keane was at the kickoff event and hopes this will knit the community together. rochester has become more diverse over the last 20 years and a lot of the cultures stay together and that's good for their culture but we also have to find better ways for them to integrate and know what the city services are and how they can react with others in the community and not just their community and i think programs like this will help get us there. but for parents including humberto á they're thankful for the efforts of councilman keane and other community organizations to make this possible. that's what we were waiting for. one