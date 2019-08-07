Clear

Millenials are Lonely?

Millenials may be the loneliest generation

Posted: Aug 7, 2019
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 10:48 PM
George Mallet

answer is yes.. you might be a millennial. new data from yougov á reports 30 percent of millennials say they feel lonely... which is higher than any other generation. only 20 percent of genáxáers feel lonely á compared to 15 percent of baby boomers. we took to the streets of rochester to find out if people of different generations believe this to be true in their "cause all they have is their computer, and social medias where we actually socialized. we went and had friends, we had to interact socially, emotionally." <"i agree, i think it's due to the fact that people are dependent on social media, they don't really go out there and interact with real people." the poll also reports 22 percent of millennials believe they have
