Speech to Text for Lighting up the sky for Hiroshima

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10 á i'm george mallet./// first tonight... if anyone has come to the conclusion shocking violence is a thing of the past á recent days have proven otherwise. the death toll has risen to 31 people after two mass shootings over the weekend. one in dayton á ohio á the other in el paso texas. but tonight á people in the med city are remembering a history changing act of violence from nearly 75 years ago. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live to explain. isabella? george.... it was just a couple of hours ago here at silver lake á when residents got together to make lanterns and walk in remembrance of the hundreds of thousands of people that died from the atomic bombings in hiroshima and nagasaki... now... people are saying we need to learn from our history in hopes of wiping out nuclear weapons for good.xxx <nats > seeking beauty and seeking peace in a fitting but possibly unexpected way: paper lanterns. all paying tribute to thousands of lives lost in nuclear attacks. while 74 years have passed since the deadly atomic bombings... organizer junko maruta says the world can't seem to escape violence. "we still have very big threats of nuclear weapons in many countries and then that makes huge conflicts for each other." by remembering our history á junko says á it's the only way we can wipe out wars. "we have to stop it, we really wish for peaceful world without any nuclear weapons." and that's exactly what they are trying to do. william rood is collecting signatures for a petition to get rochester's city council to approve a resolution supporting a un treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons. "people apparently don't understand murphey's law. if something can happen, it will. eventually, it will until we prohibit those weapons." rood believes stopping nuclear weapons should be a priority á by talking about it... petitioning for it and remembering the past. "to generate the soácalled dialogue and discussion. we discuss all kinds of things that aren't important and this is the most important." it's all in an effort to light the world with understanding. mayor kim norton also spoke tonight á reading letters from the mayors of nagasaki and hiroshima to talk about putting an end to nuclear weapons. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the uá s remains the only country to ever use an atomic bomb in war. /// well it was a remarkably beautiful day in rochester today.