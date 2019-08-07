Speech to Text for Purple heart cities

completed./// a purple heart is awarded to members of the united states military who are wounded while serving our country at war. nowáeyota and dover are being recognized as purple heart (cities. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now to tell us how that works á brooke?/// george, the purpose of being declared a purple heart city is to honor our men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. senator carla nelson and many veteran and community members came together á making the trip to eyota this evening to honor just that átake a look.xxx "my first purple heart was earned when i was a prisoner of war. my second one was when i was in the battle of khe sanh" tonight is all about honoring the men and women who put their lives on the line for ours. "now therefore may it be resolved that the city of eyota be a purple heart city." you heard that right, eyota and dover are both now purple heart cities. purple heart recepients were at tonights celebration to share their stories. "we had some amo but it was literally hand to hand fighting for over an hour so most of my wounds at khe sanh were from rifle wounds and a bayanette so... i survived somehow." one active duty recipient wasn't able to make it, but her parents were. "a road bomb went off, she was injured in the face." the soldier this father is talking about made her way back home and is still serving our country. her parents say the declaration of eyota being a purple heart city is a huge gesture. "those people that serve are not forgotten they're apart of the community. there are a lot of veterans in this area." some may say the recognition is a tad overdue... 'it's about time that the veterans are recognized for their work. just walk up to the veteran and say thank you, if you know he's a veteran say thank you." because those thank you's are well deserved. as our veterans age and are reminded with every ache and pain of their sacrifice, this vet says it's all worth it. "would i do it again? hell yes. " when somewhere becomes a purple heart city, you can start to see parking spots designated for our veterans, and hopefully you'll start hearing a lot more 'thank you's ./// thanks brooke, minnesota senator carla nelson was in attendance tonight á and shared her own stories about her grandfather who served in the first world war.///