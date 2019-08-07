Speech to Text for Truck driving simulator

more than 70 percent of goods consumed in the united states are moved by big rigs. and in order to meet the rising demand, the industry needs to hire almost 900 thousand more drivers according to american trucking associations. now riverland community college is helping with those numbers. they're educating potential students about their truck driving program. today only 7 percent of truck drivers are female... but one student who graduates in 2 weeks hopes she can pave the way for "coming into it i didn't know how many females are in the industry so its cool to be able to say, hey, i am part of that so hopefully coming in the future, we can get more females to join in in the trucking industry." the next program starts on august 26th and there is still time to register.