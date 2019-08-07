Speech to Text for Trail repairs in Mason City

mason city boasts some impressive parks á but some of the trails in those parks are in need of a little repair after years of tough winters. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live from mason city to explain what's needed á nick? live george á last night the city council voted to award a contract to north iowa sand and gravel to make repairs on several trails throughout the city. the trail here at georgia hanford park is just one of them.xxx drake loeschen (leshá in) and his buddy jess cornick were hanging out here at georgia hanford park earlier today, doing the kind of things you would expect during a lazy summer evening. "me and my friends we come around here a lot and play games and walk around." loeschen tells me the trails near the park are looking a little rough around the edges. "some of them are a little bit rugged, not that smooth, but yeah i think they could get a little bit better than they are now." jess cornick disagrees with his friend, he says the trails in the park are fine the way they are. "pretty smooth, nothing much, just walk around with my friends and stuff alot, ride bikes." either way á the city will be repaving the trail at this park, and at muse ánorris, 9th street southwest, and the niacc trail, which cornick thinks is one of the worst in the city. "they get flooded a lot so they get kind of run down and stuff, i would say" it will cost nearly 25á thousand dollars to complete the repairs.... and loeschen is grateful that the city is making an effort to keep the trails smooth. "i think it's kind of nice of them plenty of other people i spoke with off camera did say they were also happy with the city's decision to keep fixing up the trails. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. the city has not said when it expects the trail repairs to be completed./// a purple heart is awarded