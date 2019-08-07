Speech to Text for Harmony Grain Elevator Preservation

minutes... a community meeting at the harmony visitor center to learn more about an effort to preserve a harmony historic landmark. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning more about the mcmichel grain elevator preservation project. the old grain elevator is the first thing you see when you enter downtown harmony and right across the street is the currently operating grain elevator. a piece of harmony's agricultural past and present right across from each other. "i was raised in harmony in the 1950s and i used to run around the elevator with my little brother." "the machine like that just shake it out and so i was fortunate to be able to do that with my grandpa." some harmony residents have childhood memories of the grain elevator. it's estimated it was built in 1879... and according to urban legend á may have played a role in how harmony got it's name. "when the railroad was coming through and it was coming through up here, and they moved the town up here to do that" "and there was a big squabble over what to call it i guess so somebody said why don't we call it harmony? let's have harmony." "and shortly after that the elevator was built." ralph beastrom á treasurer of the harmony area historical society is presenting at the kickoff meeting tonight... and also presented to local senior group golden happenings of harmony today. "we lose history every day and this is a part of saving history." the historical society is beginning phase one of the restoration project: getting the grain elevator on the national register. "was kind of deteriorating. not only the tin but the limestone too and it's either going to have to be torn down or we think this is a better option. to preserve it. "a visual part of our history." "i'm really looking forward to seeing what's going to happen with this." in harmony annalise johnson kimt news 3. phase one is expected to last through at least 2020... and then the harmony area historical society will move on to external and internal restoration and hopefully one day opening an interpretive center. the next step is to transfer the land from the current owners to the city.