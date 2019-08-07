Speech to Text for Online gun retailers under fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ralph hetting ownsa . he says access isn't the problem. he wants to see more focus on other aspects contributing to mass tragedies. it sure as heck isnt just the availability of firearms because they've always been available and before hand they didn't even have to be registered you just walked in plop your money bought the gun and walk out gun results appeared on the websites as recently as monday.