MNDOT Gets Ready for Winter

We're learning last winter cost the agency $133 million

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:04 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for MNDOT Gets Ready for Winter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

costs-bmo-2 the nightmare that was this past winter is not a faint memory. downed powerlines - stranded drivers - and roof cave-ins... did i mention frozen pipes? it was one of the worst winters we've seen in a decade. now kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live with how mndot is getting ready for the next winter season - jeremiah? xxx winter costs-lintro-2 george weather is perfect now which makes it tough to think about the inevitable return of snow piles - icy temperatures - and slick roads. luckily - drivers don't have to think about it too much because mndot crews are prepping to keep them safe from winter road hazards. xx winter costs-lpkg-1 winter costs-lpkg-3 sot: the most brutal winter i've ever experienced. nat: cars driving winter costs-lpkg-4 vo: during the unforgiving winter, minn-dot crews worked overtime...cleari ng snowcovered roads. nat: the snow just kept coming. vo: last winter dumped over 97 inches of snow on roads, according to min-dot's winter maintenance report. an arctic front hit us too ... bringing bitterly cold temperatures well below freezing nat: walking in snow vo:mail carriers were unable to do their job. sot: a very extreme case vo:min-dot workers must always brave the severe weather. this winter cost minnesota 130- million dollars to clear the roads. in iowa the state spent 46- million. winter costs-lpkg-5 reporter: mndot is already preparing for winter by adding salt to this pile for when the roads are too icy. winter costs-lpkg-6 vo:the state says its treating this upcoming winter like any other. winter costs-lpkg-7 sot: while we even had a bad year last year there's nothing to say we'll have a bad year this coming year so we make sure we just account for having enough salt. winter costs-lpkg-8 vo:while the weather is nice now...residents are gearing up for the innevitable winter blast. lowerthird2line:caleb harken driver sot: it's every year so if you're not use to it you better move. winter costs-ltag-2 min-dot says this is the most money they spent since 2013-14 winter season. hopefully this upcoming winter isn't as bad. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. last year minnesota used over 200- thousand tons of salt to treat state roads. / walz kids-vo-3 walz
Tracking possible storms today
