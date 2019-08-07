Speech to Text for Storm damage relief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and small businesses are still recovering after storm damage from earlier this summer. but now there is some relief. if you live in a declared disaster area you may be eligible for financial assistance from the u-s small business adminstration. kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us which areas can receive help.xxx small business storm damage-llpkg-1 small business storm damage-llpkg-4 nats: "it's starting to clean up there a lot of muck that is rinsed away." it's a completely different scene from june. sot: "a series of storms saturated the ground the river came up very quickly." high waters from the zumbro river slammed this apartment...dam aging darren cafourek rental property. after gutting the place and bleaching it the recovery process is just beginning. nats: "it's getting more back to normal." cafourek didn't have flood insurance because he wasn't in a flood zone...despite his business sitting right next to the river. now he's slowly picking up the pieces on his own and its costly. but cafourek could be a prime candidate for a disaster loans. minnesota business and residents affected by severe weather and flooding from june 27- july 7 can apply. the declared disaster area, are goodhue, mower, olmsted, rice and steele counties. and carl dombek with the u.s small business administation explains who the loans impact. small business storm damage-llpkg-5 dombek "when we come in with disaster loans we help all category of disaster survivors small business storm damage-llpkg-8 cafourek"oh that will help a lot then we can at least dive right in and get it all done very soon." small business storm damage-llpkg-9 look live: folks can do one of two things go to kasson city hall or apply online. reporting in olmsted county maleeha kamal kimt news three. / live eye tease-live eye-2 and here's a