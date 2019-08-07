Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Oakland Place construction starts August 8

The construction is set to wrap up in October, weather permitting.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Oakland Place construction starts August 8

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

across our area... and one more detour has been added to the list. hormel honored-vo-1 lowerthird2line:oakland place construction starts aug. 8th austin, mn starting tomorrow - some of the area under the bridge at oakland place in austin will be closed for crews to work. construction detours-vo-4 this map from the city shows where it will be closed from 10th street to 12th street. you can see it suggests that drivers might want to take side roads as a detour. construction detours-vo-5 benedict hogue travels to austin for work frequently. he says with all the construction taking place it's starting to become a headache.xxx hormel honored-sot-1 lowerthird2line:benedict hoge commuter "during the time it takes up your time it makes it longer to get somewhere where you want to go or be able to find that location faster and it makes you feel like you want to go somewhere else." construction is set to wrap up in october weather premitting. small business storm
Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking possible storms today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MNDOT Gets Ready for Winter

Image

How do you pronounce Mower?

Image

Storm damage relief

Image

Oakland Place construction starts August 8

Image

Protecting your home from burglaries

Image

Diversity Council Turns 30

Image

Tracking Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday

StormTeam 3: What's the storm potential for Wednesday?

Image

Bruins hire new goalie coach

Image

CTK: Iowa State

Community Events