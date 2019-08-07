Speech to Text for Oakland Place construction starts August 8

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

across our area... and one more detour has been added to the list. hormel honored-vo-1 lowerthird2line:oakland place construction starts aug. 8th austin, mn starting tomorrow - some of the area under the bridge at oakland place in austin will be closed for crews to work. construction detours-vo-4 this map from the city shows where it will be closed from 10th street to 12th street. you can see it suggests that drivers might want to take side roads as a detour. construction detours-vo-5 benedict hogue travels to austin for work frequently. he says with all the construction taking place it's starting to become a headache.xxx hormel honored-sot-1 lowerthird2line:benedict hoge commuter "during the time it takes up your time it makes it longer to get somewhere where you want to go or be able to find that location faster and it makes you feel like you want to go somewhere else." construction is set to wrap up in october weather premitting. small business storm