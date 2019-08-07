Speech to Text for Protecting your home from burglaries

the city of rochester is seeing a string of burglaries. according to police the summers months usually lead to an increase in this type of crime. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live after talking with law enforcement on how you can avoid becoming a target. annalisa? tyler, arielle with this warm weather, it's hard not to be outside or go on vacation... and criminals know that. that's why rpd says they see an uptick in home burglaries during this time of year. rpd's advanced crime prevention specailist darrel hildebrant says people can keep their homes safe by making sure all doors and windows are locked. especially garage doors... which can give easy access to inside of a home. while the steps seem simple, people are not taking them. i think we're still thinking small town. many people are moving in from smaller communities and they're not use to this. "nothing's happened on my block so i'm not the least bit worried about what's going on." rochester police also provide this free pamphlet that has everything you need to know to prevent crime... like keeping items in our car out of sight and never posting on social media that you are leaving for vacation and won't be home. you can find these at the rochester police department. live in rohcester, annalisa pardo kimt news three. rochester police also provides a couple of free services to prevent a home burglary. if you let rpd know you're going on vacation... they can come a couple times while you're gone to make sure doors and windows are still locked, and everything's in place. rpd will also come out and go through your home with you and tell you things you can do and security measures you can add to stay safe. lastly á you can reach out to ráp=d to help organize a neighborhood crime watch group. a hancock