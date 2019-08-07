Speech to Text for Diversity Council Turns 30

happening today... a big celebration in rochester. the "diversity council," which advocates for inclusion and equity for everyone in the medácity, is celebrating it's 30th birthday today. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live after talking wtith the council about why their work is more important now, than ever before. annalisa? tyler, arielle as you said the diversity council works to fight for inclusion here in the medácity. dee sabol is the executive director of the diversity council. in their fight for inclusivity... the council does a number of things including helping businesses address racial bias in the workplace and how to be an allie to different community groups. in today's climate of shootings and immigration debates... sabol says the work they do is more important now, than it has some of the racial tensions, some of the religious tensions, tension around lgbtqia tensions, they have always been there, but the fact that they're in the open and we're talking about them, creates an atmosphere where we can address them. where we can come together and talk about these things and what it means to be inclusive of everyone. as for future plans, sabol tells me they want to amplify the work they're doin in the area even more. and coming up in about 20 mintues we talk with sabol about the biggest challenges faced and wins they have in the 30 years in the medácity. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, the diversity council is celebrating it's 30th year with a (free event today called "grow up." it's happening from 5á30 to 8á 30 tonight at phoenix farm in sw rochester. it's free and open to the public. rain or shine á there will be food, drinks, and performances by local musical