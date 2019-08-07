Speech to Text for Tracking Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this wednesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... more sunshine is expected for us today but with a twist; another chance for severe weather also heads our way for this wednesday despite chances for showers and storms remaining isolated. that being said, if storms do pop they could have the chance of becoming strong or severe as the atmosphere is prime for it with more southern air pushing in heat and moisture. highs will climb into the middle 80s, above average for this time of the year. with a cold front advancing in from the northwest acting as the trigger, storm chances will go up this afternoon and evening, especially for southern minnesota. olmsted and fillmore county, along with portions of dodge, mower, and howard, are currently under a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather, with the rest of us in a marginal risk (1 of 5). behind the front, cooler and drier air await to finish off the work week. today: mostly sunny/isolated showers & storms highs: middle 80s winds: sw 5á10 mph tonight: partly cloudy lows: upper 50s winds: nw 5á10 mph thanks sara.