Speech to Text for Bruins hire new goalie coach

let's switch to hockey á the austin bruins have big news á goaltending coach nick lehr has accepted a position as the goalie director for the beijing junior kings. he spent last season coaching the team's keepers á and also spent time with the bruins as a player. the team also announced the hiring of keegan asmunson as the goaltending and assistant coach. he breaks into coaching after a lengthy professional career in the sphl, echl, ahl, and overseas./// the minnesota